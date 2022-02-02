Notification Settings

Ryanair’s appeal over industrial action compensation is rejected

UK NewsPublished:

Tens of thousands of customers were affected when flights were cancelled due to a series of walkouts by pilots and cabin crew during 2018.

Ryanair jets parked on a runway

Ryanair has failed in its bid to overturn a court ruling that it cannot avoid paying compensation to passengers affected by industrial action.

Tens of thousands of customers were affected when flights were cancelled due to a series of walkouts by pilots and cabin crew during the summer of 2018.

The Dublin-based carrier claimed it was exempt from awarding compensation because the disruption was due to “extraordinary circumstances”.

But the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) disagreed and took legal action against the airline.

The High Court rejected Ryanair’s position in April 2021 and, on Wednesday, the Court of Appeal dismissed its attempt to overturn that decision.

