Government plans to scrap mandatory jab requirement in health and social care

UK NewsPublished:

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he believes it is ‘no longer proportionate’ to require vaccination as a condition of deployment under law.

A vaccinator prepares vaccines at a Covid-19 booster vaccination centre(Liam McBurney/PA)
The Government plans to scrap the requirement for health and social care workers in England to be vaccinated against coronavirus to continue in their roles following a consultation.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the House of Commons he believes it is “no longer proportionate” to require vaccination as a condition of deployment under law.

He said it is only right to review the policy, given that the Delta variant, dominant at the time the policy was announced, has now been replaced by the less severe Omicron.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid during a visit to the Medicine Chest pharmacy on King’s Road, south west London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Announcing a consultation, he told the House of Commons: “Subject to the responses and the will of this house, the Government will revoke the regulations.

“I have always been clear that our rules must remain proportionate and balanced, and of course, should we see another dramatic change in the virus, it would be only responsible to review this policy again.”

Ministers have been facing pressure to put back the requirement for staff in England to be double jabbed by April amid fears it will lead to a major staffing crisis.

The requirement for care home staff to have two doses came into force last November, with one charity accusing the Government of using the sector as “the trial run for the NHS”.

