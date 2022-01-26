Musician faces trial accused of murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

Plymouth Crown Court

A musician will face trial later this year accused of murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

Cody Ackland, 24, did not enter a plea to the single charge of murder during a plea and trial preparation hearing at Plymouth Crown Court on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old student was last seen waiting at a bus stop in Plymouth on the evening of Saturday November 20 last year as she set off to meet friends.

Her body was found three days later near the beach at Bovisand, about seven miles from where she lived.

The defendant, who work a black T-shirt and grey fleece top, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the hearing.

Members of the public filled the public gallery and a separate courtroom was provided for those wishing to watch the proceedings on a video-link.

Cody Ackland, centre, during a previous appearance at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Before Ackland was produced from the cells, Judge Robert Linford had warned those sitting in the public gallery to remain quiet or they would be removed.

He said: “These cases are understandably fraught with emotion and feelings running high and that is to be expected, but this is a court of law and these proceedings must be conducted with that fact well in mind.”

Ray Tully QC, defending, had applied for Ackland not to be arraigned as he was waiting on the outcome of further psychiatric assessments.

A further case management hearing will take place on a date to be fixed and Ackland, of Radcliffe Close, Southway, Plymouth, was remanded into custody.

Mr Justice Garnham will preside over the trial, which will begin on May 3 and last up to 10 days.

Before adjourning proceedings, Judge Linford thanked the members of the public for “conducting themselves in a quiet and orderly way”.

Ackland was lead guitarist in Plymouth-based indy band Rakuda, who released their first EP in August last year.