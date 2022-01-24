Queer Britain to open the UK’s first national LGBTQ+ museum in 2022

The team from Queer Britain

The UK’s first national LGBTQ+ museum is due to open in London in spring 2022.

The museum, created by the charity Queer Britain, will be located in Kings Cross in north London, in part of a building owned by Art Fund, the national charity for art.

It will be a “fully inclusive space that celebrates the stories, people and places that are so intrinsic to the queer community in the UK”, the charity said.

Who wants a sneak peek of our new home? Some of our amazing volunteers and trustees were able to stop by and have a look at the space as it is now. We're looking forward to sharing all of this with you. Opening Spring 2022. pic.twitter.com/eDWlGTkmyy — Queer Britain (@Queer_Britain) January 24, 2022

Queer Britain, established in 2018, plans for the museum to allow visitors to explore and learn about the past, present and future stories of the LGBTQ+ community.

The director and co-founder of Queer Britain, Joseph Galliano, said: “It’s time the UK had an LGBTQ+ museum for all, and we are delighted to have found our first home in beautiful Granary Square, with Art Fund as our first landlord.

“It’s a prime location accessible to swathes of the country, and in a part of town with a rich queer heritage.”

The new museum will include four galleries, a workshop, an education space, a gift shop, and offices for the Queer Britain team.

The space will be fully accessible with lifts and ramps and will be free to enter, with donations welcome to support its work (Queer Britain/Art Fund/PA)

Queer Britain’s archive is currently housed at the Bishopsgate Institute and is accessible by appointment to the public and researchers.

A trustee of Queer Britain, Lisa Power, said: “I’m really excited that Queer Britain is finally going to have a space to show what we can do and that we’re here for all the community, from old lesbian feminist warhorses like me to young queer folk of all genders and ethnicities.

“Queer Britain aims to tell our many and diverse histories, and now we have a home to do that from.”

The director of Art Fund, Jenny Waldman, said the charity was “delighted” to welcome Queer Britain as its new tenant.

She added: “Their exciting proposal for the first UK museum dedicated to exploring LGBTQ+ histories, people and ideas was warmly supported by our trustees, and we’re thrilled that our beautiful building in Granary Square will be home for the first phase of the Queer Britain museum.

“It promises to be an essential destination.”