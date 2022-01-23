Johnson under pressure to hold inquiry into MP’s ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim

Nusrat Ghani

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to hold an inquiry into claims a junior minister was sacked because of her “Muslimness” after a second Cabinet minister called for an investigation.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid followed Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi in insisting that the incendiary allegations by Nusrat Ghani were properly looked into.

In an interview, Ms Ghani said that following her dismissal as a transport minister in February 2020, she was told by a Government whip that her faith made colleagues “uncomfortable” and that her career would be “destroyed” if she tried to complain.

In a fresh statement on Sunday, the MP for Wealden said she that after she spoke to Boris Johnson about what had happened, he wrote to her to say he “could not get involved”, and suggested she should use the internal Conservative Party complaints process.

My response to No10 statement pic.twitter.com/Fyp08t9pC1 — Nus Ghani MP (@Nus_Ghani) January 23, 2022

“This, as I had already pointed out, was very clearly not appropriate for something that happened on Government business,” she said.

She added: “Now is not the time I would have chosen for this to come out and I have pursued every avenue and process I thought available to me, but many people have known what happened.

“All I have ever wanted was for his Government to take this seriously, investigate properly and ensure no other colleague has to endure this.”

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said that there could be no inquiry unless Ms Ghani submitted a formal complaint which she had declined to do at the time.

.@Nus_Ghani is a friend and a credit to the Conservative Party. This is a very serious matter which needs a proper investigation. I would strongly support her in making a formal complaint – she must be heard. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) January 23, 2022

Following the publication of her interview with the Sunday Times, the chief whip, Mark Spencer, confirmed he had spoken to her but strongly denied making the alleged comments saying the claims were “completely false” and “defamatory”.

However, she received powerful Cabinet backing from Mr Javid and Mr Zahawi, intensifying the pressure on the Prime Minister to act.

The Health Secretary tweeted: “This is a very serious matter which needs a proper investigation. I would strongly support her in making a formal complaint – she must be heard.”

Earlier, Mr Zahawi tweeted: “Nus Ghani is a friend, a colleague and a brilliant parliamentarian. This has to be investigated properly and racism rooted out.”

The row comes at a perilous moment for Mr Johnson as he awaits the publication of the report of Sue Gray into allegations of Downing Street parties in breach of lockdown rules, amid fears in No 10 it could trigger a new waves of demands for him to go.

There is no place for islamophobia or any form of racism in our @Conservatives party. @Nus_Ghani is a friend, a colleague & a brilliant parliamentarian. This has to be investigated properly & racism routed out. #standwithNus — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) January 22, 2022

The inquiry has also brought the conduct of the whips’ office under scrutiny amid claims it has sought to intimidate and blackmail Tory MPs trying to oust the Prime Minister over his conduct.

In her interview, Ms Ghani said said she was shocked to be told her “Muslimness’ was raised as an “issue” at a meeting in No 10 to discuss the February 2020 reshuffle, her “Muslim woman minister” status was making colleagues uncomfortable and that her loyalty was questioned because she “didn’t do enough to defend the party against Islamophobia allegations”.

“It was very clear to me that the whips and No 10 were holding me to a higher threshold of loyalty than others because of my background and faith,” she said.

“In the following weeks, I was informed that if I persisted in raising this that I would be ostracised by colleagues and my career and reputation would be destroyed.”

In a statement, a No 10 spokesman said Boris Johnson had met Ms Ghani after learning of her “extremely serious claims” in July 2020.