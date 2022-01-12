Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cash machine ram raiders target Post Office and Co-op store

UK NewsPublished:

Photographs show the crumpled roller shutters of Old Walsoken Post Office near Wisbech in Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire ram-raids
Cambridgeshire ram-raids

Ram raiders used a JCB low loader to smash into a Post Office and steal a cash machine in one of four ATM raids being treated by police as linked.

Photographs show the crumpled roller shutters of Old Walsoken Post Office near Wisbech in Cambridgeshire after the vehicle ripped them away in the early hours of Wednesday.

The front of the branch was torn away, with rubble strewn across the pavement and shelves of fizzy drinks visible from the street.

Cambridgeshire ram-raids
A JCB low loader outside Walsoken Post Office in Wisbech following a ram-raid in the early hours of this morning (Adam Fairbrother/PA)

Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the Post Office in Kirkgate Street just before 1am on Wednesday.

The suspects had already left the scene with an ATM.

At 4.18am the force was called to another cash machine theft in progress at a Co-op store 27 miles away in Yaxley, near Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire ram-raids
The scene at the Co-operative supermarket in Yaxley, Cambridgeshire, after thieves broke in and tried to make off with the cash machine in the early hours of the morning (Joe Giddens/PA)

The suspects rammed a police car as they made off and an officer received “minor injuries”, police said.

The force said the two incidents are believed to be linked to each other, and to two other ATM thefts from last week at Nisa in Chatteris and a Co-op store in Cambridge.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridgeshire Police on 101.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News