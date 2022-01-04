Youth charged with murder of Croydon boy Zaian Aimable-Lina

Ashburton Park

A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina.

The 15-year-old suspect, who has not been named by police because of his age, is due to appear before magistrates in Bromley, south London, on Tuesday.

Zaian died at the scene of the attack in Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London, shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday December 30.

Zaian Aimable-Lina (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

Another boy, also 15, has been released under investigation having originally been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Zaian was one of two teenagers stabbed to death in London within an hour on Thursday.

The second victim, a 16-year-old boy fatally attacked in Yiewsley, west London, made 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teenage homicides in London.