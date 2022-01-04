Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Youth charged with murder of Croydon boy Zaian Aimable-Lina

UK NewsPublished:

The suspect, who has not been named, will appear in court on Tuesday, Scotland Yard said.

Ashburton Park
Ashburton Park

A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina.

The 15-year-old suspect, who has not been named by police because of his age, is due to appear before magistrates in Bromley, south London, on Tuesday.

Zaian died at the scene of the attack in Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London, shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday December 30.

Ashburton Park stabbing
Zaian Aimable-Lina (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

Another boy, also 15, has been released under investigation having originally been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Zaian was one of two teenagers stabbed to death in London within an hour on Thursday.

The second victim, a 16-year-old boy fatally attacked in Yiewsley, west London, made 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teenage homicides in London.

The victim of the second stabbing has yet to be named but a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday.

UK News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News