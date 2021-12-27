Notification Settings

In Pictures: A tumultuous year for the royal family

UK NewsPublished:

The Queen was devastated by the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, her husband of 73 years.

Duke of Edinburgh funeral
Duke of Edinburgh funeral

The royal family lost their patriarch, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April aged 99, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had given a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey in the United States.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Oprah Winfrey (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of astonishing claims during their candid Oprah Winfrey interview, including accusing an unnamed royal of racism, suggesting the family were jealous of Meghan and revealing that she contemplated taking her own life while pregnant.

Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin is carried to his funeral (Justin Tallis/PA)

The Duke of Edinburgh died peacefully at Windsor castle in April at the age of 99.

The Queen
The Queen arrives ahead of the funeral (Leon Neal/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex attended the funeral (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Duke of Sussex returned to the UK for his grandfather’s funeral.

England v Germany – Euro 2020
The Duke of Cambridge with Prince George at Wembley Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)

Prince George attended Euro 2020 with his father the Duke of Cambridge, and saw England beat Germany 2-0 in June to reach the quarter-finals.

Diana’s 60th birthday
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex during the unveiling on what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Harry returned to London again in July for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Royal visit to Devon and Cornwall
Duchess of Cornwall visits Bryher, Isles of Scilly (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall enjoyed a sunny visit to the Isles of Scilly in July.

Royal Windsor Horse Show 2021
The Queen visited the Royal Windsor Horse Show in July (Steve Parsons/PA)
Royal visit to Wales for Wales Week
The Duchess of Cornwall, president of Wine GB, during a visit to Llanerch Vineyard in Pontyclun (Chris Jackson/PA)
Duchess of Sussex 40th birthday
Duchess of Sussex (Archewell/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex marked her 40th birthday in August by launching a global project, 40X40, asking people to pledge 40 minutes in service of others.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Duchess of Cambridge (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge sparkled in gold at the premiere of the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, in September.

Earthshot Prize Awards
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the first Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London, in October (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cop26 – Glasgow
The Queen (Buckingham Palace/PA)

The Queen delivered a video message to world leaders attending the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November.

Remembrance Sunday
The Prince of Wales lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London, in November (Toby Melville/PA)
Together At Christmas community carol service
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talk to participants ahead of the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey in London, in December (Heathcliff O’Malley/PA)
