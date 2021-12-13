Notification Settings

Roads and public transport quieter as work from home guidance returns

UK NewsPublished:

Several commuters said there was a drop in road traffic and passenger numbers on buses and trains in England on Monday morning.

The M40 near Warwick on Monday morning
The M40 near Warwick on Monday morning

The reintroduction of guidance to work from home appears to have had an an immediate impact after reports of a sharp fall in transport usage.

A woman with the Twitter username @Katycat1960 wrote: “Waiting on my bus to work and the roads are very quiet this morning.

A near-empty train carriage
A near-empty carriage on the 0633 train from Maidenhead to Paddington (Peter Clifton/PA)

“I think the work from home (guidance) has already kicked in.”

A person with the username @zbris6 posted: “I’m in a flat slap bang in the middle of London and (the) roads are unbelievably quiet now.”

Another Twitter user in the capital, @afcvicki, wrote: “Everywhere is extremely quiet again. Have school holidays started? Or is everyone working from home? No one at the bus stop. No traffic. No people walking. Very weird for a Monday.”

Several people travelling by train to London reported that services were quieter on Monday morning.

A photograph of a near-empty escalator of Waterloo station was posted on Twitter by @lucitelu, with the caption: “Stations are quiet again. This is Waterloo, 9:15.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people in England to work from home where possible from Monday.

This brought England in line with the rest of the UK.

