Family pay tribute to ‘kind-hearted’ woman allegedly murdered in own home

The children of a woman found dead in her home in Pontypridd have paid tribute to their “kind-hearted, generous” mother.
The body of June Fox-Roberts, 65, was discovered at her house in St Annes Drive, Llantwit Fardre, at around 2.45pm on Sunday.
South Wales Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder and he is in police custody.
The circumstances of Ms Fox-Robert’s death have not been made public but on Tuesday the force said officers attended the property after being contacted by a concerned family member.
The family, who are being supported by trained officers, said: “We are in utter shock about the death of our mother. Her murder will never make sense to us.
“She was a kind-hearted, generous woman who was never happier than when with family and friends around her.
“She loved her family dearly and we will never be the same. We are heartbroken.
“Please respect our privacy and allow us to grieve and come to terms with what has happened.”