Family pay tribute to ‘kind-hearted’ woman allegedly murdered in own home

June Fox-Roberts

The children of a woman found dead in her home in Pontypridd have paid tribute to their “kind-hearted, generous” mother.

The body of June Fox-Roberts, 65, was discovered at her house in St Annes Drive, Llantwit Fardre, at around 2.45pm on Sunday.

South Wales Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder and he is in police custody.

The circumstances of Ms Fox-Robert’s death have not been made public but on Tuesday the force said officers attended the property after being contacted by a concerned family member.

The family, who are being supported by trained officers, said: “We are in utter shock about the death of our mother. Her murder will never make sense to us.

“She was a kind-hearted, generous woman who was never happier than when with family and friends around her.

“She loved her family dearly and we will never be the same. We are heartbroken.