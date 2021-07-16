Sarah Everard murderer Pc Wayne Couzens sacked by Metropolitan Police

Sarah Everard death

Pc Wayne Couzens has been sacked from the Metropolitan Police after being convicted of the murder, rape and kidnap of Sarah Everard, the force said.

Scotland Yard said that a misconduct hearing on Friday found that the actions of 48-year-old Couzens breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct.

The hearing, chaired by Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball, dismissed Couzens – who was attached to the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command – without notice, the force added.

Ms Ball said: “Couzens has betrayed everything we, the police, stand for and following his guilty pleas and convictions I have dismissed him today.

“All of us in the Met are horrified, sickened and angered by this man’s crimes.

“Sarah was a young woman who had her life cruelly snatched away from her. I know she is sorely missed by so many people and our thoughts remain with her loved ones.

“We are so profoundly sorry.”