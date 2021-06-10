Charles and Camilla attend live performance together in central London

Charles and Camilla

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have attended a live performance together in central London.

Charles, 72, and Camilla, 73, watched a show by The Royal Ballet at the Royal Opera House on Thursday evening in a rare night out together post-lockdown.

They watched Balanchine and Robbins, which celebrates the work of the two legendary American choreographers.

Charles wore a suit while Camilla was seen in a blue silk snowdrop print dress by one of her favourite designers, Fiona Clare.

Charles and Camilla enjoyed a rare night out together (Yui Mok/PA)

Both wore face masks as they arrived, before chatting briefly with Alex Beard, chief executive of the Royal Opera House, Sir Simon Robey, interim chairman, and Kevin O’Hare, director of The Royal Ballet.

The couple watched the show in private before attending a reception to meet the performers and Royal Opera House staff.

Ballerina Mayara Magri said: “I cannot tell you how excited we are to have them here.

“The prince said how wonderful it was to be back seeing a live performance again, and I told him it was the same for us to be here, performing.

“It’s just marvellous and so exciting. It was such a pleasure to have them here.”

Charles spoke briefly with members of staff after the show took place (Yui Mok/PA)

Charles is President of the Royal Ballet and Patron of the Royal Opera House.

Indoor events were allowed from May 17 with socially distanced performances.