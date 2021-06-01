Manhunt ends in arrest after mother and nine-year-old stabbed to death

Louth incident

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a mother and her nine-year-old son and injuring a police officer following a 15-hour manhunt.

Daniel Boulton was detained by Lincolnshire Police after his 26-year-old ex-partner Bethany Vincent and her son Darren Henson were stabbed to death in High Holme Road, Louth, at around 8.29pm on Monday.

The suspect was arrested in bare feet at around midday on Tuesday at a farm near Louth, after a man banged on a neighbour’s car window shouting “let me in, let me in”.

The force said both victims had suffered multiple stab wounds at an “absolutely devastating and dramatic scene”, and a knife believed to have been used to inflict the injuries was recovered.

An off-duty police officer was also taken to hospital after being stabbed in nearby Hubbard’s Hills.

A neighbour at the scene of where a man was arrested in connection with the double stabbing told the PA news agency she managed to escape the suspect after he banged on her car window.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said after the man attempted to get into her car, she drove down the road to where she had seen police vehicles in nearby Hubbard’s Hills.

She told PA: “I told the lads in the yard to get out of the area and I went and got the police.”

Police officers at the scene in High Holme Road, Louth (Joe Giddens/PA)

Asked if the experience had been traumatic, the woman said: “Yes, it was.”

Forensic officers also appeared at the scene of the arrest around four hours later.

An off-duty Lincolnshire Police officer was also injured in the Hubbard’s Hill area of Louth on Tuesday morning amid a manhunt for Boulton.

The force said he was being held in custody for questioning.

Another neighbour near the scene of where the suspect was arrested spoke of how the man “hammered” on the window of a fellow neighbour before yelling “let me in, let me in”.

The witness told PA: “(The other neighbour) is so shook up, she fortunately had the central locking on and managed to drive off before calling police.

“Police found him in one of the farm buildings but they are still looking for something.”

A view of Hallington House Farm on the outskirts of Louth, Lincolnshire, after a man was detained by officers (Joe Giddens/PA)

Armed officers and several police vehicles were involved in the arrest at a farm in Hallington, near Louth.

Two officers in high-vis jackets escorted a man into a police van around the back of a farm building.

He was wearing no shoes or socks, ripped tracksuit bottoms, an Adidas T-shirt and a Nike jacket.

Officers began conducting door-to-door inquiries around the area and searching fields behind the farm buildings shortly after the suspect’s arrest.

Forensic officers could also be seen entering the property in High Holme Road on Tuesday, where floral tributes were left outside.

Armed police at Hallington House Farm on the outskirts of Louth, Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Shane Marshall, 18, and his partner Niamh Ismay, 17, who live two doors down from where the double stabbing happened, told the PA news agency they saw armed police and canine units arrive.

Mr Marshall said: “Police said they couldn’t tell us much but they said ‘as you can see, it’s very, very serious’.”

An air ambulance and a number of police vehicles could be seen in the Hubbard’s Hill area where a police officer was injured.

Lincolnshire Police’s head of crime, Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, said: “I would stress it is believed to be minor injuries with no suggestion whatsoever of any lifechanging or life threatening element to that.

“We’re hugely proud of that officer for trying to effect that arrest and, of course, it helped to hone our resources as well.”

Mr Cox said the search involved a helicopter, drone and dogs as resources were brought in from other forces.

“We mobilised a huge amount of energy and effort into this try and locate the suspect.”

Tributes left at the scene in High Holme Road, Louth (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Cox said Boulton is Miss Vincent’s ex-partner and was not living in the house at the time.

He said: “We’re not looking for anybody else. We do need to reassure the public of Lincolnshire.

“It is an isolated, highly unique, highly rare incident for Lincolnshire.”

Mr Cox said he believed the officer who tackled the suspect just happened to identify him.

He said no one else was injured at the property where the stabbing happened, but another young child was found there.