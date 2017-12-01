Menu

Stylish Meghan wraps up against the chill with favourite Canadian designer wear

UK News | Published:

A double-breasted, cashmere wool blend ‘Elodie’ coat was chosen for the first royal engagement.

A cashmere coat kept Ms Markle warm on her first royal engagement (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)

Bride-to-be Meghan Markle stepped out for her first official royal engagement in a classic navy maxi-length coat by Canadian brand Mackage.

Prince Harry’s future wife wrapped up against the cold in the double-breasted, cashmere wool blend ‘Elodie’ coat, with classic epaulettes and buttoned cuff.

The American actress-turned royal fiancee has long been a fan of Mackage – whose outerwear has also been worn by the pop star Madonna.

Ms Markle arrived at Nottingham station carrying a handbag (Steve Parsons/PA)

Mackage’s signature tailored coats have also been spotted on the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Halle Berry, Eva Mendes and Blake Lively.

Launched by design duo and school friends Eran Elfassy and Elisa Dahan in 1999, Mackage prides itself on offering outwear with a “unique balance between fashion and function”.

“Mackage is a luxe Canadian brand that every fashionista loves,” one fashion site said.

The ‘Elodie’ costs around £585 and @meghansfashion, who blogs about Meghan’s style, said the coat is a sold-out design.

Ms Markle wore the coat over what was thought to be a beige cotton full midi skirt from British-based luxury fashion label Joseph, priced at around £595, and a black turtleneck by Wolford.

The engagement ring was on show as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met well-wishers (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Braving the chilly weather without gloves during a walkabout in Nottingham, Ms Markle’s sparkling diamond engagement ring, designed by Harry, was on show.

The Queen is well known for wearing gloves – either white or black ones – when out and about shaking hands with the public on royal engagements.

Ms Markle went without gloves (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)

Former Suits star Ms Markle was also carrying a handbag, something the Duchess of Cambridge rarely does on official visits.

The angular bag was a £455 Strathberry tri-colour leather midi tote, with dual top handles, designed in Edinburgh and handcrafted in Spain.

