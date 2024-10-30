Tory opposition leader urges U-turn on parking charges hike before Wolverhampton becomes a 'ghost town'

From Monday motorists face a price hike from £4.50 to £9 for a full day of parking in council owned car parks, Broad Street and Faulkland Street.

Fears increased parking charges will hit the city’s busiest areas indiscriminately hitting residents, shoppers, students, and local businesses.

Leader of the Conservative Group, Councillor Simon Bennett, condemned the council’s plan which splits the city up into various pricing zones which were outlined on the council's website.

He said: "This is short-sighted and out of touch with the needs of residents and businesses. Wolverhampton is already struggling to attract footfall to its city centre, and this substantial increase in parking charges is another blow to local families and businesses.

"Instead of supporting our community and encouraging economic growth, this Labour-led Council is choosing to penalize residents and deter potential visitors at a time when our city needs them most."

The Tory leader added: "The Conservatives are calling on the Council to reconsider this approach and explore alternative solutions to tackle the budget deficit without punishing motorists and deterring city centre traffic."

Car park prices are going up on Monday

The Labour run council blamed the increased charges on the need to plug a £33 million budget gap over the next three years. Shoppers in Wolverhampton town centre told the Express & Star they feared drivers will go elsewhere including the Merry Hill Centre and other out-of-town destinations where parking is free. One said: "There is nothing here anyway, they should make all car parks free to attract people into the town centre and make the place lively again."

A Wolverhampton Crown Court spokesman said: "It is important to point out that like other councils, we are facing significant financial challenges, needing to save £33 million over the next three years.

"The new charges, which are comparable with neighbouring local authorities, are expected to generate an additional £1m a year towards the budget challenges."

The spokesman added: "This money will also help protect critical frontline services and provide support for the most vulnerable and needy in the city.

"Having well-maintained car parking facilities to serve customers coming in is an important part of Wolverhampton's future development and builds on the major investment being made in the city centre."