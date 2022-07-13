M6 collision brings traffic to standstill hours after lorry blaze

M6: National Highways

The incident took place at between junctions 6a and 10a, near Wolverhampton at around 9am on Thursday and brought traffic to a stop.

Just hours earlier a HGV carrying soft drinks and toiletries burst into flames on the southbound carriageway between Junction 7, Perry Barr, and Junction 6, A38.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was discharged at the scene, while the lorry driver was uninjured.

Traffic was released following the two-car collision at around 9.15am.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.44am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry on the M6 between junctions 6a and 10a North in Wolverhampton.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended.

"Upon arrival we found the drivers of the car and the lorry.

"The driver of the car was assessed and had injuries believed to be minor. She received self care advice and was discharged.