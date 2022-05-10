Black cab taxi fares to rise in Sandwell next week

Sandwell Council has announced that across-the-board rises for Hackney Carriage hire will come into force on May 22, with people given until 5pm on May 16 to register their objections.

The changes will see the charge for the first mile of any journey between 6am and 10pm increase by £1 to £5, while each subsequent mile will be charged at £1.92, up 32p.

Overnight charges will also rise.

Council chiefs say the changes, which are being brought in following a consultation, come after a request from a number of drivers citing increased fuel costs and the rising cost of living.

Objections must be made in writing to Licensing Supervisor at Waterfall Lane, Cradley Heath, B64 6RL or by email to taxi_licensing@sandwell.gov.uk

Should any objections be received, they will be considered by the council's ruling cabinet before the changes come in.

Earlier this year Wolverhampton Council unveiled plans to raise cab fares, with a new day tariff of £3.30 for the first quarter of a mile followed by £2 for each additional mile.

Sandwell and Wolverhampton currently have the joint lowest two-mile taxi journey cost in the West Midlands.

Across the country ,dozens of authorities have proposed black cab fare increases, including Bradford, Lancaster and Rotherham.

Earlier this month, councillors in East Suffolk rejected plans for a 60p surcharge on cab journeys that had been proposed to tackle rising fuel costs.