Reddit shares soar as company makes Wall Street debut
Shares jumped more than 55% within the company’s first few minutes.
Reddit shares were in demand as trading started on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol RDDT.
The self-anointed “front page of the internet” had priced its IPO at 34 US dollar a share ahead of Thursday’s kick-off — but as of early afternoon, the going price climbed to 53 US dollars.