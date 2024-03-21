Express & Star
Reddit shares soar as company makes Wall Street debut

Shares jumped more than 55% within the company’s first few minutes.

Reddit shares were in demand as trading started on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol RDDT.

Shares jumped more than 55% within the company’s first few minutes of its market debut.

The self-anointed “front page of the internet” had priced its IPO at 34 US dollar a share ahead of Thursday’s kick-off — but as of early afternoon, the going price climbed to 53 US dollars.

