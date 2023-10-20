Google withdraws from upcoming Web Summit

Web Summit

Google has pulled out of the upcoming Web Summit technology conference in November, following fallout from the event’s founder’s tweets relating to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Siemens and Intel have also pulled out of the event due to be held in Lisbon, Portugal.

Paddy Cosgrave, the CEO of Ireland-based Web Summit, issued an apology on Tuesday where he said he unreservedly condemns Hamas’s attack on October 7.

He added: “I unequivocally support Israel’s right to exist and to defend itself. I unequivocally support a two-state solution.

“I understand that what I said, the timing of what I said, and the way it has been presented has caused profound hurt to many.

“To anyone who was hurt by my words, I apologise deeply.

“What is needed at this time is compassion, and I did not convey that.

“My aim is and always has been to strive for peace. Ultimately, I hope with all my heart that this can be achieved.”

Mr Cosgrave said his comments were to urge Israel not to cross the boundaries of international law in its response to Hamas atrocities.

Tickets for Web Summit range from 1,095 euro for general attendance up to 24,950 euro for a “chairperson” ticket which includes a “personal event fulfilment manager” and access to an exclusive lounge – with prices set to increase later this month.

The event aims to attract more than 70,000 people including “companies redefining the tech industry”.

On Friday, a spokeswoman for Google said: “We will no longer have a presence at Web Summit.”

A spokesman for Siemens said: “Following recent developments surrounding Web Summit, we have reviewed the situation and determined that Siemens will not attend in 2023.”