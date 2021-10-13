New Gov.uk app ‘will let people access government services all in one place’

A person looking at a smartphone

A new app will enable the public to access dozens of government services, such as changing a driving licence, from one place for the first time, it has been reported.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Stephen Barclay, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, is set to unveil plans for a Gov.uk app which will verify a user’s identity using facial recognition or fingerprint scanning tools already available on smartphones.

The app would merge together the nearly 200 ways people can currently create a Gov.uk account into a single log-in process, the Cabinet Office said, and will allow people to access more than 300 government services directly.

Mr Barclay told the Telegraph that the new app had been created in response to the pandemic and heightened public expectations for accessing government services online.

The app could include the ability to send notifications to users when their driver’s licence is about to expire (PA)

The NHS App has gained more than 10 million new users in recent months since becoming the platform for accessing vaccine passports needed for travel.

“During the pandemic, people have had to interact with government services in a variety of new ways, including the NHS app and the vaccine booking service,” Mr Barclay said.

“People rightly expect government to be data-driven and digitally literate, and this will be a priority for me in my new role.”

The app is expected to launch in late 2022, and could also include the ability to send notifications to users when their driver’s licence is about to expire or if a change in government policy may affect them, for example around benefit payments.