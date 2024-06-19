Showhome launched at Walsall development

Located off Harden Road, the 12.7-acre development is a mix of one, two, three, and four- bedroom homes and features 12 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient house types.

Prices range from £225,00 for a one-bedroom plus semi-detached property to £277,000 for a three-bedroom detached house.

Interested buyers can now visit the four-bedroom Horbury showhome.

Selected plots at Pavilion Acres have up to £8,000 deposit paid and £12,000 deposit contribution.

Avant Homes West Midlands head of sales and marketing, Tom Eames, said: “As a business, we are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone and helping people make their ideal next move a reality.

“Our Horbury showhome provides prospective buyers with the ideal opportunity to come and see for themselves what we have on offer at Pavilion Acres.

“With a range of incentives and house types available at the development, we look forward to welcoming first-time buyers and families to see the vibrant new community we are creating in Rushall.”

Coleshill-based Avant Homes West Midlands currently has three live developments including Monkswood in Telford.

The company is part of the Avant Homes Group, which operates across the Midlands, north of England and Scotland from eight regional operating businesses.

Avant Homes Group employs more than 600 people.