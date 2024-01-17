Conservative Party backs Sandwell group leader after local federation chairman 'suspends' him
A row has broken out in the Sandwell Conservative Party over whether group leader Councillor David Fisher has been suspended.
By Adam Smith
Chairman of the Sandwell Conservative Federation Councillor Jay Anandou declared Councillor Fisher had been suspended after a meeting of the organisation's executive committee.
However, the West Midlands Conservative Party has offered Councillor Fisher its full support.
Councillor David Fisher had to stand down as leader in December 2021 after seven months in position due to historic offensive social media posts.