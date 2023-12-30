New Year Honours: Council leader awarded the British Empire Medal

Leader of the council since 2021, he has been in local government for 32 years, having begun on Swindon Parish Council in 1991, before being elected a district councillor in 2007, and becoming a cabinet member in 2009.

He has been involved in a range of community initiatives and sat as a magistrate on the South Staffordshire bench for 22 years.

Councillor Lees said he was ‘overwhelmed’ to have been among those on the New Year Honours list.

“This is a tremendous honour indeed – and one which I am most humbled and proud to receive,” he said.

“South Staffordshire has always been a place most close to my heart and to be given this incredible title for the work I have done for the district is truly wonderful.”

The submission nominating Councillor Lees for the national honour said he had ‘championed several key programmes’ and been ‘instrumental in the ongoing success of South Staffordshire Council which was named Council of the Year 2022 by national awards body iESE’.

“His emphasis on delivering quality services for our communities and ensuring the council maintains and enhances the environment of our district has ensured ongoing value for money and quality outcomes for our communities across South Staffordshire,” said the nomination.

It also talks of his work as council leader with Staffordshire Police to increase its presence at the award-winning Codsall Community Hub – ‘ensuring a stronger police presence in the district’.

“Response teams were re-located from outside the district to a central location bringing with them faster response times for our communities,” it added.