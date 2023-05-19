Outgoing Dudley mayor praised as a 'community champion'

Sue Greenaway

Patrick Harley said she 'was' Brockmoor and Pensnett and praised her for her tireless work there as well as during her term in office

The former councillor for the ward, who lost her seat in the May elections to Labour's Karen Westwood is stepping down as mayor after her term of office ended.

She will be replaced by Conservative councillor for Hayley Green and Cradley South, Andrea Goddard, who has served the ward for nine years.

Councillor Andrea Goddard

Councillor Harley said: "Sue served two terms of office in Brockmoor and Pensnett from 2008-12 and 2019-22 – it was an area she has spent most of her life living in and she worked tirelessly for its people.

"Over the years I have asked, begged and pleaded for her to stand in other wards as she is a capable and brilliant worker but she stood fast to go back and serve as councillor where she knew best.

"She is a perfect example of what I call a community champion and I am sure she will continue to be a big presence in the borough after a year of diligent service as mayor, and perhaps stand as a councillor again."

Mrs Greenaway said she had enjoyed her year in the mayoral role, calling it 'eventful'.

She said: "We have a seen the jubilee celebrations, the demise of our beloved queen and now the Coronation recently so it has been an eventful and momentous time in office.

"But one thing that will stay with me from the work I have carried out is the selfless work done in the voluntary sector by people who you would not know were it not for being able to visit them so I would like to pay tribute to them."