Council leader backs 'proven winner' Theo Clarke MP in blue-on-blue row

Theo Clarke MP

Ms Clarke is fighting to stand in Stafford at the next general election after local members voted to oust her at a re-adoption meeting last month.

The meeting took place just days after she had returned to the Commons from maternity leave following the birth of her daughter in August.

Ms Clarke, who has represented Stafford since the 2019 general election, has spoken out over abuse she has received since she gave birth.

She has now received the backing of Councillor Patrick Farrington, Conservative leader of Stafford Borough Council, who urged local party members to support the MP.

He told the Star: "Theo has my staunch support to be our parliamentary candidate and continue her excellent work as Stafford’s MP.

"She has been an effective representative for our town in Westminster and she has been instrumental in bringing millions of pounds of investment for health and infrastructure here since her election in 2019.

Stafford Borough Council leader Patrick Farrington has backed Theo Clarke

"I do not recognise any criticism of her work. I have found her approachable, committed and hard working all through the pandemic and beyond.

"Even during her recent maternity leave she was ready and willing to answer calls, make visits and undertake any work asked of her.

"I urge everyone to recognise her commitment and vote to readopt Theo. She is a proven winner and a real champion for our town."

Ms Clarke has said less than 10 per cent of the local membership took part in her re-adoption vote. She says she is confident of being re-selected in an upcoming vote of the entire membership.

Meanwhile, according to reports at least five complaints have been sent to Conservative Party headquarters over her treatment.

Duncan Sandbrook, chairman of the Stafford Conservative Association, has rejected claims the failure to reselect Ms Clarke was due to unhappiness with her maternity leave.