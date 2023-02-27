Sandwell flag lowered as mark of respect for 'inspirational' Betty Boothroyd

Betty Boothroyd was a much-loved figure across Sandwell

The Sandwell flag at the Council House in Oldbury has been lowered as a mark of respect after the former West Bromwich MP died aged 93.

Council leader Kerrie Carmichael is among those across the borough to pay tribute to Baroness Boothroyd, who was the first woman Speaker of the House of Commons and an honorary Freeman of Sandwell.

She said: "I am so very sad to hear that Baroness Boothroyd has passed away. She was an inspirational politician, a woman we could all look up to and an MP and Baroness we could proudly call our own.

"She truly led the way – becoming the first woman to hold the position of Speaker of the House of Commons. This was a historic achievement for which she was known around the world.

“Locally, we remember her service to the people of West Bromwich West as their MP, helping residents with so many different issues over many years, and her significant contribution to the borough of Sandwell. She really helped to raise the profile of West Bromwich and Sandwell.

“On behalf of everyone at Sandwell Council, I offer my heartfelt condolences to Baroness Boothroyd’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Shaun Bailey, the Conservative MP who now holds Baroness Boothroyd's old seat of West Bromwich West, said she was an “inspiration to so many”.

“I’ve always been conscious that I’m following in the footsteps of someone who paved the way for so many. Her legacy will always be a source of pride for everyone in our community,” he said.

Fellow Conservative, West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards, said: “Incredibly sad to hear the news of the death of Betty Boothroyd, former MP for West Bromwich and speaker.

“Betty’s 27 years in Parliament representing the place she loved will not be forgotten here, nor will the eight years she spent as one of Parliament’s best-loved House speakers.”

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, said: "Betty stood up and fought for the West Midlands for over 20 years as the MP for West Bromwich before becoming the first female speaker of the House of Commons.

"She was a real inspiration and role model for many. RIP."