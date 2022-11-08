Gavin Williamson resigns from government amid bullying allegations and vows to clear name

Gavin Williamson only returned to the government last month

The South Staffordshire MP, who was brought back into the Cabinet by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last month, tweeted the resignation letter on Tuesday evening.

In it, he said: "As you know there is an ongoing process concerning text messages I sent to a colleague. I am complying with this process and have apologised to the recipient of those messages.

"Since then, there have been other allegations made about my past conduct. I refute the characterisation of these claims, but I recognise these are becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing for the British people.

"I have therefore decided to step back from government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is under way and clear my name of any wrongdoing.

"It is with real sadness that I tender my resignation, bit I want to take this opportunity to offer my full and total support from the back benches. I am incredibly proud to have worked with you in government over the last few years and during the campaign."

Sir Gavin's resignation came after Downing Street was set to launch a formal investigation into a “serious” allegation he had told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat”. The twice-sacked minister dwenenied the official’s allegation of a campaign of bullying while he was defence secretary but did not deny making the extraordinary remarks, including telling the civil servant to “jump out of the window”.

They have now reportedly submitted a formal complaint to Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme.

Those allegations came after a series of abusive texts sent to the former chief whip - and Aldridge-Brownhills MP - Wendy Morton - were leaked, complaining he hadn't been invited to the Queen's funeral.

The exchange of messages, obtained by The Sunday Times, concluded with him saying: “Well let’s see how many more times you f*** us all over. There is a price for everything.”

In the messages, Sir Gavin, who was also once the Tory party's chief whip, complained it was “very poor” that privy councillors – senior politicians who formally advise the monarch – who “aren’t favoured” have been excluded from the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Ms Morton repeatedly insisted that his claims were unfounded and that the Government had been allocated an “extremely limited” number of tickets, most of which went to members of the Cabinet.

Mr Williamson retorted: “Well certainly looks it which think is very shit and perception becomes reality. Also don’t forget I know how this works so don’t puss (sic) me about.

“It’s very clear how you are going to treat a number of us which is very stupid and you are showing f*** all interest in pulling things together.

“Also this shows exactly how you have rigged it is is (sic) disgusting you are using her death to punish people who are just supportive, absolutely disgusting.”

The Tory party and Parliament’s bullying watchdog are both looking into allegations made by former chief whip Wendy Morton.

His former deputy in the whips' office, Anne Milton, also alleged he used intimidatory and threatening tactics while he was chief whip.

Earlier today No 10 insisted the PM maintained confidence in his ally, before the South Staffordshire MP's resignation this evening.

Reacting to Sir Gavin's resignation, Labour's Wolverhampton South East MP and Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Pat McFadden, said: "The appointment of Gavin Williamson following the serious national security concerns when he was last in government exposes Rishi Sunak's lack of judgement. The same is true of the home secretary.

"The Prime Minister promised us integrity on the day he was appointed, but these appointments have shown the opposite and reappointing Gavin Williamson to government exposes a serious lack of judgement on the Prime Ministers part."

It's the third time Sir Gavin has been forced out of the government: in May 2019 he was sacked from his position as defence secretary by Theresa May after allegedly leaking sensitive information regarding the involvement of Chinese firm Huawei in the UK's 5G network.

Then in September 2021 he was forced out as Boris Johnson's education secretary after he was blamed or government blunders including the exams fiasco and a U-turn on the reopening of schools during the Covid pandemic.

A knighthood followed in March of this year, but his spell on the backbenches ended last month when he returned as minister without portfolio in the Cabinet Office following Rishi Sunak's selection as the new Conservative leader. Sir Gavin was a key figure in Mr Sunak's leadership campaign over the summer.