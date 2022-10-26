Dudley's mayor calls for people who 'hounded Boris out of office' to be 'thrown in the Tower'

Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Sue Greenaway, expressed her support for Boris Johnson

The exchanges between Tory councillors took place after Mr Sunak was announced as the new party leader, replacing Liz Truss' six-week stint as Prime Minister.

Posting on his Twitter feed on Monday, Conservative Councillor Sean Keasey said: “Anyone that encouraged the return of Boris needs to have a period of reflection. His return would have split our party and could have resulted in a Labour government, time to get behind the new PM.”

But, Mayor of Dudley Sue Greenaway was quick to defend the former Prime Minister and trash the new one. “I think you’ll find that Boris not returning will finish this party. Rishi has already damaged it beyond repair and lost us the grey vote, mine included,” she said.

“With Sunak as PM, believe me, the circus will continue. There’s a lot of corrupt people in our government, at least if we lose it might get rid of some of them.”

Jumping across platforms, The Mayor also took to Facebook to weigh in on a post by former leader of Dudley Council Les Jones who said: “OK, I’m going to stick my neck out. If Boris Johnson is mad enough to go for this second bite of the cherry, he will probably win.

“If he wins, he will immediately stabilise the markets and the last few months will become a distant forgotten nightmare.”

Boris Johnson decided not to formally enter the recent Tory leadership campaign against Rishi Sunak

Adding fuel to the fire Mayor Greenaway said: “I agree wholeheartedly, Boris is the right man for the job.

“Should never have been hounded out of office in the first place and those who caused all this should be thrown in the Tower and the key thrown away.”

Quoting from the hit Lionel Richie classic, former Dudley Mayor Ray Burston also got in on the act.

“I know his detractors in the party will say that having him back would be more akin to us ‘Dancing On The Ceiling’, but I too can’t disguise my own residual affection for the old bounder.

“He’s certainly an explosion of colour in a political firmament comprised of grey non-entities (of which Keir Starmer is amongst the greyest).”