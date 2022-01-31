West Midlands council tax rise to help pay for hundreds of new officers

West Midlands Police hopes to recruit nearly 500 new officers

Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster presented his proposed budget and precept to Monday's West Midlands Police and Crime Panel meeting which outlined the cost pressures faced by the force.

The budget for West Midlands Police for 2022/23 has been set at £686.8 million.

The PCC Simon Foster said that the grant settlement from Government is £559.4 million, an increase of £30.7 million on 2021/22.

“This will enable West Midlands Police to recruit an additional 488 police officers during 2022/23 as part of the national uplift programme target of 1,200,” Commissioner Foster.

“It will not replace the 2,221 officers we lost between 2010 and 2019.

“West Midlands Police will still have 1,000 less officers than it had in 2010.”

A report to the panel meeting in Sandwell Council’s chamber stated that following the lifting of the pay freeze for all officers and staff, their award must be met out of the funding settlement while the PCC is also facing other ‘significant cost pressures’ including the rise in gas, electricity and fuel prices and technology costs.

Commissioner Foster proposed a £10 increase in the precept for Band D properties for the next financial year which the panel accepted.

He says this this will be ‘significantly less’ than neighbouring police forces such as Staffordshire, which would be £248.97, and West Mercia, which would be £250.19, assuming they also increase their precepts by £10.

The increase is expected to bring in an extra £9.3 million which the PCC says won’t address the cost pressures but the force is looking to make £4.2 million in savings next year through budgeting.

The panel, which consists of 12 councillors representing the seven West Midlands districts plus two independent members, scrutinises the work of the commissioner.

The report included the cost of running the PCC’s office which next year is forecast to rise by £200,000 from £2.745 million to £2.945 million.

Panel member Kristina Murphy said: “Given the force has to save so much money, the cost of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office goes up year on year, how is the commissioner going to lead by example?”

Mr Foster said: “Well I believe I led by example from the get go. I cut the cost of the Strategic Crime Board by 40 per cent, a saving of just under £100,000, an indication of me setting by example.”

Panel member Lionel Walker asked that if the £10 precept is in place for three years, was there anything in the budget that should not be committed to.

Commissioner Foster said that the precept raise is for 2022/23 and that a decision would be made on whether it would be made in years two and three.