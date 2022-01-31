Sue Gray report: Wolverhampton Tory MP still '100 per cent' behind Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Stuart Anderson, who was elected in 2019 with a majority of less than 2,000, called for a change to the "historic culture" in Westminster but said he remained fully supportive of Boris Johnson.

The former soldier has been a vocal supporter of Mr Johnson since the party allegations were first made and is sticking with the Prime Minister as police investigate 12 events at properties linked to the Government in Downing Street and Whitehall.

The Wolverhampton South West MP told the Express & Star: "It (the report) highlights a lot of what we already knew, that the culture is around the whole of Westminster, really.

"There's a historic culture and I've seen that in every department in every area, there's a huge drinking culture. With what's happened in the whole of Downing Street, it's clear historic practices have carried on and this needs to be changed."

Mr Anderson added there needed to be change and said there was "too much onus" on one individual, highlighted in the report as an aide to the Prime Minister who had "too much responsibility and expectation".

And asked whether the Prime Minister was still fit for the job, the Conservative MP responded: "100 per cent. He always gets the big decisions right, like with the investment in Wolverhampton and up and down the country. He gets it right each time. He has been brilliant for Wolverhampton, which is now at the heart of levelling up, and so I'm fully behind the PM."

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson

Meanwhile a Labour MP in the Black Country said that Conservatives have a "clear duty" to make sure Mr Johnson is replaced.

John Spellar said the long-anticipated report had shown there was "dysfunction" at Number 10 which comes from Boris Johnson himself.

The report said there were "failures of leadership and judgement" by different parts of Number 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times and some of the events "should not have been allowed to take place", while other events should not have been "allowed to develop" as they did.

Warley MP Mr Spellar said said the report – which is limited in its nature due to the ongoing Met Police investigation – made for "pretty grim reading".

Mr Spellar said: "It makes for pretty grim reading, and even though parts have been taken out, it's clear Number 10 and the Prime Minister's management of it is dysfunctional.

"There's not just an understandable public outrage at people breaking the rules that they have followed, when they were not able to see loved ones or comfort them if they were dying, but also it shows a real level of dysfunction which is why so many decisions are going wrong.

"There seems to be no grip and that comes back to Boris Johnson. So, these Tory MPs who said they were waiting to see Sue Gray's report have a clear message and duty: this Prime Minister has to go."

The report said some of the behaviour surrounding the gatherings was "difficult to justify" against the backdrop of the pandemic and restrictions being imposed.

It found there was a "serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time."