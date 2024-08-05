Watch: Drone footage shows devastation of The Crooked House site a year on from fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

But a devastating fire put an end to the remarkable Crooked House in Himley, near Dudley.

After the iconic building was left shattered by the blaze, weeks later bulldozers arrived to knock down what remained of the former 18th century millhouse which became a pub in the 1830s and was left off-balance due to mining subsidence which caused one side to be approximately four feet lower than the other.

A year on from the blaze we’ve taken a look at The Crooked House site from above with our drone which shows the sheer destruction of this unique piece of heritage.

The Crooked House was 'Britain's wonkiest pub'

Six people were arrested over the fire. But they have been released from bail, Staffordshire Police said as their investigations continue.

South Staffordshire Council had served an enforcement notice ordering owners ATE Farms to rebuild the building to the state it was in prior to the fire.

The owners unveiled plans to rebuild The Crooked House on a new site - but these were met with fierce opposition.