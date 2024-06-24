Seventies Wolverhampton: 12 incredible photos of life in Wolverhampton during the 1970s

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 1970s was a defining area for the world, with huge economical changes and political controversies, such as the Watergate scandal, aplenty.

In the UK, it was the decade of the Ford Cortina, the record player and cassette recorder. It was also a decade of strikes, with postal workers, miners and dustmen all taking part in industrial action in the seventies.

After years of Labour in government, the end of the decade also marked the start of Margaret Thatcher’s reign as Prime Minister.

Wolverhampton was renowned for its prolific bicycle industry at the beginning of the decade - with more than 200 bike manufacturing companies such as Viking, Marston, Sunbeam, Star, Wulfruna and Rudge, but this industry started to wane in the 70s and there are none of these today.

By 1975 Wolverhampton had extended to take in most of the Borough of Bilston, the Urban Districts of Wednesfield and Tettenhall and parts of Willenhall, Sedgley and Coseley. Almost a third of the population lived in council housing.

It was also the decade when the second phase of the Mander Centre was completed in 1971. And the city livened up the music scene iconic hits from Slade.

The following pictures show snapshots of life in Wolverhampton in the 70s:

Dudley Street, Wolverhampton, from the 1970s. Please could you credit "Images courtesy of Wolverhampton Archives & Local Studies".

Javelin thrower and future Olympic Gold medalist Tessa Sanderson undergoes training in preparation for the European and Commonwealth games on 1st May 1978 at a gym in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.(Photo by Tony Duffy/Getty Images)

British Labour politician Renée Short (1919 - 2003), the MP for Wolverhampton North East, UK, 26th October 1973. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The wrecked car belonging to English musician Don Powell, the drummer for glam rock group Slade, after a road accident in Wolverhampton earlier that day, UK, 4th July 1973. Powell's fiancée Angela Morris was killed, and Powell himself sustained serious injuries. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

9th June 1970: Controversial conservative MP Mr Enoch Powell (1912 - 1998) addressing a meeting in Wolverhampton as part of his campaign for the forthcoming election. (Photo by Leonard Burt/Central Press/Getty Images)

circa 1970: Youths disco dance in Wolverhampton. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Policemen and firefighters examining the wreckage of Prince William of Gloucester's Piper Cherokee light aircraft after it crashed during competition in the Goodyear international Air Trophy near Wolverhampton in August 1972. Prince William and co-pilot Vyrell Mitchell were both killed in the crash. (Photo by Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers players with the trophy after beating Manchester City in the Football League Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London, 23rd February 1974. Left to right: Derek Dougan, Mike Bailey (captain), John Richards and Gary Pierce. Wolves won the match 2-1 . (Photo by Blackbrow/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Policemen and firefighters examining the wreckage of Prince William of Gloucester's Piper Cherokee light aircraft after it crashed during competition in the Goodyear international Air Trophy near Wolverhampton in August 1972. Prince William and co-pilot Vyrell Mitchell were both killed in the crash. (Photo by Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

nostalgia pic. Wolverhampton. The pop star Gene Pitney signing his autograph in Wolverhampton in 1970. This is a print in the Express and Star picture archive at Queen Street, Wolverhampton. The published caption pasted to the back reads: 'Pitney, with Susan McReady of Wolverhampton, and June Robinson and Janet Rutter, of Cannock.' It has a datestamp of March 24, 1970, which is probably when taken, and March 26, 1970, which is likely publication date. The print has the Express and Star copyright stamp and the photographer's name looks like Park or Parker. Also written in pencil on the back is what looks like 'Gaumont', which points to this photo being taken while Pitney was appearing at the Gaumont in Wolverhampton - according to the internet he performed at the Gaumont on March 24, 1970. Referring to the original 1970 paper would reveal fuller details. Library code: Wolverhampton nostalgia 2023..

nostalgia pic. Wolverhampton. A march by the National Front through Wolverhampton in 1970. This is a print in the Express and Star picture archive at Queen Street, Wolverhampton. The caption pasted on the back reads: 'The National Front marchers in Market Street with their big banner and a forest of Union Jacks.' The photographer's datestamp on the back is for November 28, 1970, which is probably when taken, and is likely to have been a Saturday as the second datestamp is for November 30, 1970, probably publication date on the Monday. The print has the Express and Star copyright stamp and the photographer was Dave Stanley. Wolverhampton march. Wolverhampton marches. Library code: Wolverhampton nostalgia 2023..

nostalgia pic. Wolverhampton. An athletics presentation in Wolverhampton in 1970 in which one of the recipients was a young Tessa Sanderson, later an Olympics hero, known back then as Theresa. This is a print in the Express and Star picture archive at Queen Street, Wolverhampton. The photographer's datestamp is October 21, 1970, which will be when taken, and there is a stamp for October 22, 1970, which will be publication date. The published caption pasted to the back reads: 'Six members of the Wolverhampton and Bilston club received certificates and free passes to Aldersley Stadium from the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Alderman G A Guy, at the Town Hall last night. From left are Peter Kelly (English schools senior boys 100 metres hurdles champion), Verona Bernard (member of the Wolverhampton and Bilston team who won the women's AAA 1,600 metre relay title), Sidney Hodson (officials award), Gillian Spurgin (English schools junior 200 metres winner), Matthew Cannavan (junior AAA triple jump title holder), Theresa Sanderson (English schools junior sprint relay team member).' The print has the Express and Star copyright stamp and the photographer was Dave Stanley. Athletes. Library code: Wolverhampton nostalgia 2023..

To discover more notalgia photos from years gone by check out our feature on the infamous MPs who won a General Election in the West Midlands.

We've also published a fascinating look back at the 1970s in the Black Country and there's a peak at Dudley in 1966 with photos from our archives.