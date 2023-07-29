Red hot performance from CUPRA

CUPRA Ateca

It looks hot and sporty, all creases and angles, shod with dark alloy 19-inch alloys and copper colour Brembo brake callipers and featuring the signature red and copper colour scheme, as the CUPRA premium spin-off from parent SEAT continues to grow.

This Ateca delivers a striking profile, with a redesigned bumper, full LED headlights and quad tailpipes.

Those looks do not deceive as the performance is a bit special. The two-litre engine delivers stunning performance, into the hottest of hot hatch territory, hitting 60mph in just 4.9 seconds.

Inside the car offers high-end trim and upholstery again with the brand’s ogo incorporated into the sports seats headrests, with copper and red stitching also promin

It looks sporty, but the layout and design are logical and intuitive, with the centrepiece a hi-tech 10-inch digital driver info screen and 9.2-inch central touchscreen which features CUPRA Connect technology.

This provides Full Link smartphone integration for Apple or Android phones as well as infotainment and navigation system.

Starting at around £42k, it is anything but cheap, but it in its segment is competitive with the entry level VZ1 offering an impressive range of standard equipment, such as air conditioning, media touch screen, Bluetooth, and safety kit like tiredness recognition, emergency braking and pedestrian protection systems as well as a full range of airbags

This range-topping, four-wheel drive model adds a seven-speed DSG auto gearbox, heated leather bucket seats, electric tailgate, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, electric tailgate, folding door mirrors, sat nav, DAB digital radio and 360-degree parking camera and a host of active and passive safety systems and alerts, including ABS, traction and stability control.

If it looks like it is designed for performance, it is, but it is still a capable and practical family. vehicle with decent head and legroom. Boot space is excellent with 510 litres available, expanding to 1,604 if you decide to want to bring along the kitchen sink.

Performance is blistering, hitting the 60mph benchmark in what seems the blink of an eye, and mated to a seven-speed DSG auto box, it slips through the gears while there is a satisfying growl from the quad exhausts.

Despite the rampant performance, economy is pretty good, with official figures indicating 46mpg is achievable.

The lowered and stiffened sports suspension means this is no magic carpet ride, but handling is impressive, with bags of grip, while the four-wheel drive offers extra stability when called upon, as does the electronic differential lock system.

It’s not just about the power, to achieve economy of 30mpg plus on a car of this type is equally impressive.

Definitely a firm ride which may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but open it up on twisting country lanes and it delivers a thrilling drive.Factfile

