Sporty VW calms range anxiety

VW ID.5 review

There have been too many journeys where charging not only became a problem, but a stressful experience. A journey to the Lake District springs to mind.

That was the perfect example of a short break spoiled, with the frustration of queues for charging points at motorways, many of which were not working, to the point that in the heart of Lakeland, having to rely on the goodwill of a campsite owner to allow us to use the three-pin plug to charge up overnight.

No such worries with this big VW, a glammed-up version of the ID.4, with sleek coupe styling, giving it a more sporty look, if you can do that with an SUV.

In addition, the claimed range was there or thereabouts and despite a couple of instances of driving with headlights, heater and wipers on the go, the range remained in the stress-free zone.

There are two batteries available, with the 77kWh battery fitted here bringing a total range of around 320 miles. As with the ID.4, the ID.5 boasts a charging speed of up to 135kW, meaning that an 80 per cent charge can be conducted in around 30 minutes at an appropriate charger.

The smart exterior features eye catching alloys, dominant LED matrix headlights, daytime running lights and contrasting black roof and is complemented by a smart but minimalist interior which now uses a combination of touch controls and voice commands for the majority of functions.

A 12-inch colour touchscreen controls navigation, smartphone connectivity and infotainment, while the latest ID. software 3.0 features natural voice control which is now learning-enabled and enables online access to information from the Cloud. VW's We Connect services also provide the driver with real-time online traffic information and online map updates.

The interior is roomy, with large glass areas and little instrument clutter. The gear selector, a rocker switch, is just behind the steering wheel, and the lack of a handbrake lever means there is plenty of space between the front seats which houses a large central console with a deep storage area.

All well and good and in true VW style it feels sturdy and well put together, but for a car costing just short of £50k for this entry-level model, some of the fit and finish feels a bit low rent.

It is a versatile car, a composed motorway cruiser and an engaging drive. It handles well with plenty of grip, but is a comfortable rise at the same time.

It is not that quick off the mark for an electric car, hitting 60 in just about 10 seconds.

As an SUV, it must be practical and offers good boot space of 549 litres, rising to 1,561 litres with the rear seats folded, while there are other storage areas around the cabin.

VWs are packed with safety kit and the ID.5 has the full range of airbags, traction and stability control and assisted braking, together with a range of traffic and pedestrian warnings.

