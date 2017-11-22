Everything motorists need to know about the Autumn Budget

After countless leaks and rumours, chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond has now revealed in his Autumn Budget how the UK is going to spend and make money .

Below we’ve outlined the announcements that affect motorists…

More tax for new diesels

(PA)

The big headline from the Budget was the revelation that new diesels that don’t meet the latest regulations will have to pay more road tax. First-year costs for vehicle excise duty are based on CO2 emissions, but new diesel cars will be pushed up one tax band.

The result is that diesel cars with emissions between 91g/km and 100g/km will pay £20 more at £140, while more-polluting vehicles could see huge increases – those emitting between 131 and 150g/km will see fees more than double, from £200 to £500.

Simon Benson, director of motoring services at AA Cars, said the move put further pressure on the new diesel market, which is already struggling with decreased sales in 2017.

He said: “What consumers need now is clarity. Widespread confusion has knocked the market over the course of the year, so drivers need clear information about what charges both new Euro 6 diesels and older vehicles will face so they can make more informed car-buying decisions.”

Advertising

No change in fuel duty

I will once again cancel the fuel duty rise for both petrol and diesel that is scheduled for April #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/TRikQXK1sp — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) November 22, 2017

Despite all the rumours that diesel fuel duty was set to increase, Hammond actually revealed that it would be frozen.

It means the tax on each litre of petrol and diesel will remain at 57.95p, pleasing industry experts who had warned that an increase would have a huge impact on consumers. The Road Haulage Association had said that an increase of 1p per litre would have cost truckers an extra £414 per year each.

Advertising

The Treasury says that if the planned increase had gone ahead, it would have cost ordinary motorists an average of £160 per year.

Hammond said: “Fuel duty has now been frozen for the longest period in 40 years at a total cost to the exchequer of £46 billion since 2010.”

Autonomous cars by 2021

(JLR)

Aside from electrification, the biggest shift in the motoring industry right now is towards autonomous cars, and Hammond has announced that self-driving vehicles will be allowed on the roads by 2021.

It is hoped that this will make Britain a world leader in developing autonomous technology – the industry could be worth £28 billion by 2035 and create 27,000 jobs.

However, Charlie Henderson, roads expert at PA Consulting Group, warned that more had to be done before autonomous cars became the norm.

He said: “Our latest research has found that autonomous vehicles could be 10 years away or more. That’s not all bad news. In the intervening period there are some significant challenges to the rapid realisation of AVs, which both government and the private sector needs to address.

“For UK government, one of the main challenges is infrastructure, and in particular, designing roads with AVs in mind.”

Electric vehicle funding

Chancellor announces a new £220m Clean Air Fund to provide support to local authorities as they draw up local air quality plans. #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/gyym1vk5Pc — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) November 22, 2017

Hammond also announced funding that would encourage motorists into electric vehicles.

He said: “Our future vehicles will be driverless, but they will be electric first. And that’s a change that needs to come as soon as possible for our planet, so we’ll establish a £400m charging infrastructure fund, invest a further £100m in the plug-in car grant, and £40m in charging research and development.”

David Martell, chief executive of charging point infrastructure provider Chargemaster, welcomed the move, saying: “The package of support announced by the chancellor in the Budget is good news for the EV sector. We welcome the continued incentives for electric car purchases through the plug-in car grant.

“The £400m announced to support EV charging infrastructure is good news for charge point suppliers and operators such as Chargemaster, and we hope that some of this funding will be directed towards preparing network connections and reinforcing the electricity grid where required.”