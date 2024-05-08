The Bentley Batur Convertible is firm’s latest coachbuilt creation

Bentley has shown off its new Batur Convertible, crafted by its Mulliner coachworking company.

The Batur will be limited to 16 units worldwide and features a two-door and two-seat configuration.

The interior of the Batur has a wrap-around cockpit inspired by the Bacalar Convertible. There is also Rose Gold detailing throughout the inside with the driver touch points such as the gear selector lever and start/stop button. There is also something that Bentley calls an ‘airbridge’ and ‘tapered cowls’ which is located behind the seats and harks back to the old Barchetta.

The electric roof takes 19 seconds to stow away and can be operated at speeds of up to 30mph.

All Baturs will use the most powerful version of Bentley’s W12 engine, producing 739bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. It’s paired with an eight-speed double-clutch gearbox and there is also a titanium exhaust system with tips that are 3D printed in titanium, too.

Customers will be allowed to specify their Batur in any colour or finish, allowing them to create their own individual car.

Bentley Mulliner has collaborated with goldsmiths in the historic Jewellery Quarter of Birmingham to create unique parts – allowing customers to personalise their car even further.

It’s likely that the Batur will also be the last Bentley to use its flagship W12 engine before a new smaller V8 plug-in arrives in time for the electrified era.

There has yet to be an announcement of prices for this very exclusive Bentley, but bespoke Mulliner coachbuilt models often carry a hefty price tag.