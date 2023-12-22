UK car production has best November since 2020

UK car factories enjoyed their best November in three years as supply chain challenges continued to ease, according to new figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Production rose by 14.8 per cent in the month, with 91,923 vehicles being produced – an increase of 11,832 on the same period last year and representing the best November since 2020.

91,923 cars rolled out of factory gates, an increase of 11,832 on November last year, representing the best performance for the month since 2020 as supply chain challenges moved firmly into the rear-view mirrorhttps://t.co/7K0SUhcsmD pic.twitter.com/ffQYD2WddP

— SMMT (@SMMT) December 22, 2023

It comes as supply chain issues of recent years move ‘firmly in the rear-view mirror’, according to the SMMT. Production for both home and overseas markets improved, up 13.4 per cent and 15.2 per cent respectively. Export growth was pushed by demand in China and Turkey, though the bulk was taken up by Europe with 60.8 per cent. The number of cars sent to the US, however, fell by 21.6 per cent.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ”UK car production is firmly back on track following the tough Covid years and resulting supply chain challenges.

?production grows 14.8% in November

?Volumes for home & overseas rise by 13.4% and 15.2% respectively

⚡️Output YTD increases 16.5% to 843,345 units with record EV production levelshttps://t.co/7K0SUhcsmD pic.twitter.com/Ukzpd6urHT

— SMMT (@SMMT) December 22, 2023

“With significant investment committed to UK automotive manufacturing, production volumes increasing and the imminent threat of tariffs on EVs traded with the EU now removed by the extension of current rules of origin until 2027, there is renewed confidence in the sector.

“We now need to see the Anglo-European battery industry build capacity at pace to meet forecast demand.”

UK factories also increased how many electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles they produced during November. Combined, volumes for these vehicles rose by 20 per cent to 35,169 during the month, representing 38.3 per cent of total manufacturing output. Since January, UK production sites have created 322,577 electrified vehicles – an increase of 53.7 per cent on the same period in 2022.