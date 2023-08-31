Lancia Delta Integrale restored by Richard Hammond heads to auction

Lancia Delta Integrale

A classic Lancia Delta Integrale that has been ‘refreshed’ by Richard Hammond’s car restoration business is set to go under the hammer at auction.

The 1989 model will feature in the next series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop, filmed at his ‘The Smallest Cog’ business. The Lancia is currently owned by the Combe Martin Wildlife and Dinosaur Park in Devon and all proceeds from the sale will go towards the creation of a new enclosure at the site. It’ll be used to house the park’s pair of endangered Amur Leopards.

The Delta uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine

The Integrale – which shot to fame through its use in the World Rally Championship – features a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that sends 182bhp to all four wheels. This particular version is expected to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000 at the Bonhams upcoming sale at the Goodwood Revival on September 9.

“The Delta Integrale is a legendary car. This one has been brought back to life to raise funds to benefit rare leopards at the owner’s wildlife park, which makes it even more legendary. Not a full restoration but a very, very thorough refresh,” said Hammond. The presenter will also be in attendance when the Lancia goes under the hammer.

The Delta is one of Lancia’s best-known models

A number of other iconic vehicles are due to be auctioned off during the same event, including a Martini Racing Team Porsche Carrera RSR ‘R8’ which finished fourth in the 1973 Le Mans and a collection of seven Series 1 Land Rovers. Interestingly, the event will also be auctioning off a 1943 Vickers Supermarine Spitfire Mark IX.

Tim Schofield, head of motoring in the UK at Bonhams Cars, said: “We are very excited that Richard – and the car’s owner – have chosen Bonhams Cars to sell this stunning example of the rightly-revered Lancia Integrale,