New Smart #1 hits the road priced from £35,950

Fully electric model has a range of up to 273 miles.

The new Smart #1 will be priced from £35,950 when it arrives in the UK this summer.

The electric SUV – which is pronounced ‘hashtag one’ – incorporates a 66kWh battery which enables a range of up to 273 miles from a charge, while 150kW charging capability means that a 10 to 80 per cent top-up can be conducted in less than half an hour.

It’ll also be the first car to be available through Smart’s new direct-to-customer service as well as its ‘nationwide dealer network’, giving potential buyers a variety of purchasing options.

David Browne, CEO, smart UK, said: “We are very proud of what we achieved with the smart #1,”

“From the exceptional standard specification of the entry level Pro+, which offers features usually associated with luxury cars, to the incredible performance of BRABUS, which leaves purpose-built sports cars trailing in its wake. We look forward to the media and public alike getting to experience the entire #1 line-up as we build toward our full market launch later this summer.”

The #1’s interior is light and airy. (Smart)

Three specifications will be available initially – Pro+, Premium and Brabus, as well as a limited-run Launch Edition which celebrates the car’s arrival. Inside, there’s a 12.8-inch infotainment screen which includes futuristic 3D graphics, while an AI-powered ‘fox’ helps guide users through the various screens and settings.

All versions get a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof and heated front seats, while the flagship Brabus version brings a serious injection of performance with 0-60mph being achieved in just 3.7 seconds courtesy of an additional electric motor on the rear axle. As a result of the extra power range is dented slightly, with Smart quoting a figure of 248 miles. It can still rapid charge at speeds of up to 150kW, however.

Brabus versions get sportier touches, too, including bright red seat belts, Alcantara trim throughout and a leather steering wheel.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

