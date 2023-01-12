Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Honda Jazz updated for 2023

MotorsPublished:

Hybrid supermini gains new trim level and subtle styling tweaks.

Honda Jazz updated for 2023

Honda has announced a series of updates for its Jazz supermini, with the model gaining a new Advance Style trim level and an upgraded hybrid system.

The fourth-generation Jazz was introduced in 2020, and was sold purely as a hybrid. Its 1.5-litre petrol-electric setup has now been updated, with the electric motor, generator motor and engine itself all producing more power, meaning it now has a total system output of 120bhp – 14bhp more than before.

The Jazz’s gearbox has also been revised, with Honda saying it offers ‘improved smoothness and driveability to deliver a more engaging driving experience’. No performance figures for the revised setup have been revealed, though Honda has said it offers CO2 emissions as low as 102g/km.

The Jazz benefits from revised bumpers and headlights. (Honda)

Key to this upgrade is the addition of a top-spec Advance Sport model, which benefits from styling changes such as a unique front bumper and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it features a new three-spoke steering wheel (the Jazz usually has a two-spoke), suede and synthetic leather seats, along with contrasting yellow stitching. Small mechanical tweaks have also been made, including a stiffer suspension setup, and a revised throttle remap to deliver improved response from the powertrain.

The rest of the Jazz line-up has also adopted a bolder grille design and darker headlights, with the more rugged Crosstar model benefiting from revised side skirts and a grille with a honeycomb design. Fjord Mist Blue is also a new colour on offer.

Honda has also made the latest Jazz capable of towing for the first time, which is said to be done ‘following customer feedback’. Though only having a 500kg capacity, it will allow a small trailer to be towed or a bike carrier to be mounted on the tow bar.

The interior of the Advanced Style gets a sportier feel. (Honda)

Prices for the updated Honda Jazz are yet to be announced, but expect a small increase on the current car’s £21,295 starting price when the model goes on sale shortly.

Motors

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News