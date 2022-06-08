These are some of the best saloon cars on sale today

Volvo S60

With the growth in demand for crossovers and SUVs, it can almost be easy to forget the humble saloon. However, for many drivers these still really hit the spot, often bringing good levels of refinement and a surprising amount of space.

Manufacturers still see saloons as core products in their ranges, which is why so many are still on offer. Let’s take a look at some of the best on sale today.

BMW 5 Series

The 5 Series is often seen as one of BMW’s core models

>

The BMW 5 Series is seen as one of the go-to options in the segment. It’s large, comfortable and has bags of space, but comes with a range of efficient yet punchy engines that can deliver excellent fuel economy over longer distances.

Of course, there’s also the range-topping M5 to remember, which forgoes outright efficiency in favour of real performance from its 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 engine.

Mercedes C-Class

(Mercedes-Benz)

>

The latest C-Class is the most advanced generation yet, incorporating a hugely impressive central screen and all manner of driver assistance systems. It still has refinement at its core, mind you, and is particularly comfortable in lower-specification grades.

Though the age of electric is definitely upon us, the diesel engines in the C-Class show that there’s still life left in the black pump just yet as, thanks to mild-hybrid assistance, they deliver really impressive efficiency.

Audi A4

The latest A4 boasts more tech than ever

>

Like others on this list, the Audi A4 is often seen as one of the core options in the saloon car segment. Efficient and well-built, the A4 delivers the kind of premium experience that buyers in this sector are looking for.

There is a good variety of engines to choose from, too, while performance S4 and RS4 offer a whole lot of performance for more enthusiastic drivers.

Alfa Romeo Giulia

(Alfa Romeo)

>

If it’s drama you’re after, then look no further than the Alfa Romeo Giulia. It’s easily one of the best-handling cars in the segment, with sharp steering that helps the Giulia to feel particularly agile.

But it’s refined, too, so you’re able to relax into motorway journeys just as easily as more spirited B-road drives.

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 Performance can manage 0-60mph in just 3.1 seconds. (Tesla)

>

Tesla’s Model 3 has been a huge hit for the electric car firm – it has regularly featured in the top 10 best-selling cars each month. There’s good reason for that, too, as it has loads of included tech and brings access to Tesla’s widespread Supercharger network.

It’s quite understated in the styling department, in truth, but this does underplay the amount of punch that the Model 3 has away from the line.

Volvo S60

Volvo’s S60 is sharper than ever

>

The Volvo S60 is one of those all-rounder cars that ticks a lot of boxes. It’s sturdily built and has an ergonomic and user-friendly cabin, while a series of efficient engines help to ensure that the S60 won’t cost the earth to run.