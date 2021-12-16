Notification Settings

Updated Mazda MX-5 goes on sale priced from £24,755

MotorsPublished:

Nimble two-seater has been given a new system to aid with cornering.

Updated MX-5

Mazda’s updated MX-5 has gone on sale in the UK.

Priced from £24,755, the MX-5 line-up incorporates 10 individual models with four convertible and six Retractable Fastback variants available.

As well as a new Platinum Quartz Metallic paint colour, the MX-5 now comes with Kinematic Posture Control (KPC). This system has been designed to help the car remain even more stable during cornering by applying a small amount of braking force to the inner or unloaded rear wheel when going around a bend. As a result, the car’s body is pulled down, suppressing body roll and providing a more stable cornering experience.

Save for this addition, the MX-5’s mechanicals remains unchanged. There’s still the option of two powertrains in the form of a 130bhp 1.5-litre and a 181bhp, 2.0-litre engine bringing a 0-60mph time in versions fitted with the latter of 6.3 seconds in the convertible and 5.7 seconds in the RF.

Jeremy Thomson, Mazda UK managing director said: “When it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2022 Mazda MX-5 we continue to offer one of the most exciting and satisfying to drive cars money can buy.”

The trim levels on the MX-5 remain the same as before too, with the range kicking off with SE-L and Sport trims on 1.5-litre-powered models, rising to Sport Tech and GT Sport Tech on the more powerful 2.0-litre cars.

The 2022 Mazda MX-5 is available to order now ahead of customer deliveries during February 2022.

