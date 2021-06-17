Skoda’s Air Care system can help hayfever sufferers

Skoda air care

Skoda’s Climatronic Air Care System can help to reduce the effects of hayfever.

Pollen season can prove a difficult time for hayfever sufferers, with charity Allergy UK estimating that up to 50 per cent of the adult population might suffer from hayfever symptoms.

At just 30mph a sneeze can leave a driver blinded for around 30 metres, meaning that a reaction to pollen could have very serious consequences.

However, Skoda’s Climatronic Air Care system can help to reduce the effect of pollen on the driver by utilising a range of sensors to monitor the air. If it notices that the quality of the air has dropped, it can automatically activate the recirculation function.

In addition, the cabin air filters can not only catch fine dust particles but also stop allergens from entering the interior of the car.

When combined with the Climatronic Air Care system, it can help to improve the quality of the air and make it easier for those suffering from hayfever to breathe.

The system can help to reduce the amount of allergens in the cabin

Jan Hrnčíř, Skoda coordinator for the development of air conditioning systems: “I am convinced that today we offer our customers an optimal cabin-filter package in terms of air quality, filterability and price. We can keep the vast majority of the pollen and particles out of the vehicle interior, thereby contributing to the health and well-being of passengers.”