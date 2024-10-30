Hundreds expected to flock to beer festival in the Wyre Festival - what to expect

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The finishing touches are being put to the Kidderminster Beer and Cider Festival which runs from November 7-9.

For the second year running the event, organised by the Wyre Forest branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra), will be held in the dance hall at Kidderminster Harriers Social and Supporters Club off Hoo Road.

Festival co-ordinator Doug Hine said there would be 36 cask ales, nine local craft ales and 21 ciders and perries, as well as a spirit bar, local wines, soft drinks and zero-alcohol beers.

Volunteers at last year's Kidderminster Beer and Cider Festival

"Our volunteers will make sure that everyone really enjoys the event," said Mr Hine.

"The attendance of around 800 people is about half local people, so the other 400-odd are visitors to Kidderminster and Wyre Forest."

The event opens to the public at 2pm on November 7, closing at 11pm. Camra members will be invited to a preview from midday.

On November 8 the event runs from midday to 11pm, with live music in the evening, and it continues from midday until 9pm – or when the beer runs out – on November 9.

Tickets which cover all three days are available priced £4 on the door, or at a £1 discount on the website wyreforest.camra.org.uk