Fire chiefs issue update after blaze ravages Kidderminster homes

The fire, involving four two-storey properties, broke out in Eddy Road at about 9.30pm on Sunday.

It spread from a nearby caravan and seriously damaged two homes, one of which was "100 percent involved" in the fire.

It also caused smoke damage to two properties, as police said "a number" of nearby houses were evacuated, but no one was injured.

Wyre Forest District Council confirmed on Tuesday that it helped one family affected by the fire seek accommodation.

Kate Bailey, head of strategic growth at the local authority, said: "We were contacted in the early hours of the morning to offer support to one family affected by the fire and we found them temporary accommodation.

"Events like this are incredibly upsetting for all involved. If anyone else affected by the fire needs housing or welfare assistance, please get in contact with our customer services team on 01562 32928."

Fire crews remained in Eddy Road on Monday afternoon to dampen down the flames, before standing down at 4.21pm.

A spokesman for Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service described it as a "complex and challenging" incident.

The statement added: "A fire investigation is ongoing, and fire investigation teams and colleagues from West Mercia Police are working closely to determine the cause of fire but there is no detail on that yet."

One home was left in a state of ruin after a blaze, with the remains of a car parked on a driveway seen outside the property among a pile of ash and rubble.

This house, along with another next door to it, also suffered serious damage to its roof.