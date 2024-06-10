Two homes ravaged by fire in Kidderminster – residents evacuated

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A total of four two-storey properties were involved in the blaze which broke out in Eddy Road on Sunday evening.

Crews from three of the region's fire services rushed to tackle the flames at about 9.28pm.

The fire broke out in Eddy Road, Kidderminster. Photo: Google

A spokesman for Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had spread from a caravan, with one home "100 percent involved" in the fire.

He said another property was "70 per cent involved" involved in the blaze, while two other properties suffered smoke damage.

West Mercia Police confirmed no-one was injured but said "a number" of nearby houses were evacuated.

The scene of the fire at Eddy Road, Kidderminster

The residents whose homes were involved in the fire were said to have been supported by Wyre Forest District Council to seek "alternative accommodation".

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire [was] extinguished with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using covering jets.

"National grid and Cadent isolated utilities supplies to the properties. There were no casualties but police and ambulance also attended. Dampening down is now taking place with the incident still ongoing."

Residents were advised by police on Sunday evening to "stay indoors" and told to keep their doors and windows closed while fire crews worked at the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed crews were called but said no patients were found upon arrival.

A statement read: "We were called by the fire service at 9.41pm to a fire at the junction of Queen Street and Eddy Road in Kidderminster.

"One ambulance, two paramedic officers, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"Upon arrival, no patients were found and we were stood down as our assistance was no longer required."