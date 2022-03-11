Kidderminster luxury hotel to house asylum seekers after deal with Home Office

Bedroom at Gainsborough House Hotel

The Bewdley Hill hotel which until this week was charging £95 for guests to use its "luxury ensuite" rooms which will be available to asylum seekers from March 21.

The Home Office has been struggling to house asylum seekers, who came to UK to escape persecution and war, and are now expecting another influx of desperate people escaping from Ukraine.

Wyre Forest Council leader Councillor Helen Dyke said the Home Office did not consult the council before doing the deal with the hotel owners.

She said: "We can confirm the Home Office informed us last night that they intend to use a Kidderminster hotel as accommodation for asylum seekers. This is part of the Government’s obligations under the Refugee Convention.

"The council wasn’t involved in the decision and we weren’t consulted in advance. But we do understand the need for asylum seekers to be appropriately housed while their claims are assessed."

"Wyre Forest has a history of welcoming people of all nationalities, and we are ready and willing to play our part in helping these vulnerable people who have been through so much."

The council leader urged Kidderminster residents to show compassion to the asylum seekers in the town. They will unable to get jobs and get paid directly by the Home Office £39 a week.

Councillor Dyke said: "Asylum seekers often come from countries that have been affected by war or other political or humanitarian crises. Many of them will have had difficult and dangerous journeys to reach the UK. This includes those who cross the English Channel on small boats. They deserve our understanding."

"Please show them the same compassion you're demonstrating in responding to the desperate plight of the people of Ukraine.