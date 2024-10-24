Wolverhampton pub plans improvements to tackle noise problems

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Greene King has applied to Wolverhampton Council for permission to modernise the Pheasant in Wood End Road, Wednesfield, to mitigate concerns about noise.

The company said the pub's immediate neighbours had lodged several complaints with the council's environmental health department over noise.

Last year Wolverhampton Council's environmental health team called for a review of the pub's licence in the wake of a number of complaints.

Senior environmental health officer Emma Waites said the complaints related to a 'persistent breach of licensing objectives'.

Greene King is seeking to remove an existing timber and part-glazed screen, with a single door leading to the beer garden.

A new cavity wall construction would be built with triple-glazed windows, and new internal and external doors to cut down noise.

The report said the pub showed a large number of sporting events on large television screens, and also held regular live music.

"The premises has a large rear beer garden, to ensure that this is used to its maximum our client intends to carry out the aforementioned works," said the application.