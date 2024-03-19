Sort out our city's shocking potholes, councillor tells Wolverhampton Council

Penn Road potholes

Penn Councillor Paul Singh called on Wolverhampton Council to speed up its potholing fixing programme or face the ire of local drivers.

However, Wolverhampton Council hit back claiming it has filled nearly 7,000 potholes in the last year.

Conservative Councillor Singh said: "The roads are a disgrace. The size of the potholes, on the Penn Road have been unbelievable this year.