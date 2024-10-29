Wolverhampton church set to host night of music and community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Samaritans Wolverhampton will be hosting its first Candle-lit Christmas Concert at St Peter's Collegiate Church in Wolverhampton on December 12.

The festive event will feature performances from Anthem Voices alongside a performance from the award-winning Band of St. Gregory’s and are part of an event showcasing a community coming together to support a charity dedicated to offering life-saving emotional support.

Choir director of Anthem Voices Elise Evans expressed her excitement for the event.

She said: "Anthem Voices is thrilled to be part of this magical evening filled with Christmas cheer! We are Wolverhampton born and bred, so it means a lot to us to support such an important charity.

"The Samaritans do incredible work for our city, and we hope the people of Wolves will join us on the 12th of December to make this concert one to remember."

The event will also act as a fundraiser for Wolverhampton Samaritans, which has contributed to round-the-clock support, answering a call every 10 seconds, for 65 years in the city.

A spokeswoman for the Samaritans said: "This concert offers the perfect opportunity for the community to come together to support this crucial service, especially during the festive season, which can be a challenging time for many.

"Importantly, the concert will also celebrate the youth of Wolverhampton.

"Young people are the future of our community, and we are proud to have their talent shine through the performances and their participation in this event.

"By supporting this concert, we hope to inspire younger generations to get involved and make a difference in the lives of others."

Jenna Wilkins, vice director of Wolverhampton Samaritans, highlighted the deeper meaning behind the event.

She said: "Our city’s motto, ‘Out of darkness cometh light,’ is at the heart of this concert.

"We chose to hold a candle-lit event to represent the light Samaritans can be for people during their darkest times.

"We hope the green tea lights we’ve chosen will serve as a visual reminder that no one is alone and anyone can call 116 123 for support.

"Our volunteers work tirelessly 24/7, even over Christmas and New Year, to ensure that help is always available."

Tickets for the concert are £10 per adult and £5 for children under 12.

All proceeds will go directly towards supporting Wolverhampton Samaritans, enabling them to continue offering 24/7 emotional support throughout the year.

Tickets can be purchased online at samaritanscommunity.enthuse.com/cf/christmas-by-candlelight---community-fundraiser-fo